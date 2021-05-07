ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
World

UK ruling party targets shock win in opposition stronghold

AFP 07 May 2021

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives were bidding Friday for an upset victory in a northern industrial seat after Britain held its first major electoral test since Brexit and the coronavirus crisis.

The "Super Thursday" regional and local elections could reshape the UK as pro-independence forces in Scotland bid to break away. Results for the Scottish Parliament are due on Saturday.

First up, after 0400 GMT Friday, is expected to be the result from the UK parliamentary seat of Hartlepool, a rust-belt port deep in the opposition Labour party's heartland of northeast England.

The strongly pro-Brexit constituency has never voted Conservative since its creation in 1974.

The by-election was called alongside the local polls after its Labour incumbent quit over allegations of sexual harassment.

One of the last opinion surveys before Thursday gave Johnson's ruling party a double-digit lead in the seat, which if confirmed would represent a serious blow to Labour leader Keir Starmer ahead of the next general election due in 2024.

It would come despite recent attacks by Starmer on Johnson's personal integrity, and suggest the prime minister has enjoyed a "vaccine bounce" even while Britain has suffered one of the world's worst death tolls from Covid-19.

Underlining Hartlepool's importance in the national battle, both leaders paid repeat campaign visits there, and the Conservatives were also banking on a strong showing in mayoral races for the English regions of Tees Valley and the West Midlands.

UK ruling party targets shock win in opposition stronghold

