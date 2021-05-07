Tarbela hydropower project: Wapda awards $354.6m contract to PCCCL

LAHORE: The Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has awarded a contract worth $354.6 million for civil works of the 1530 MW-Tarbela 5th extension hydropower project to Power Construction Corporation of China Limited (PCCCL) through an international competitive bidding.

The contract signing ceremony was held on Thursday at Wapda Mega Hydel Complex. Tarbela 5th extension project director Muhammad Azam Joya and PCCCL executive representative in Pakistan Ling Jianke signed the contract on behalf of their organizations. WAPDA chairman Lt-Gen Muzammil Hussain (retd), World Bank country director Najy Benhassine, World Bank task team leader Dr Rickard Liden, Wapda member finance Naveed Asghar, member water Abdul Zahir Khan Durrani, member power Jamil Akhtar, general managers concerned and representatives of the consultants also witnessed the signing of contract.

Addressing at the ceremony, the chairman said “Wapda, in its endeavor to enhancing water storage capacity and share of cheap and clean hydel power generation in the national grid, is constructing as many as 10 projects including Tarbela 5th Extension. Timely completion of these projects is all the more important for the purpose. ”Underlining the benefits of Tarbela Dam Project for economic development and social uplift, he said “We are confident to complete Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project in accordance with the stipulated timelines.”

Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project is being constructed on Tunnel No 5 of Tarbela Dam with approved PC-I of $807 million. International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), World Bank is providing $390 million, while Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to the tune of $300 million. The cumulative generation capacity of the project stands at 1530 MW with three generating units of 510 MW each.

