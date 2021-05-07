Ugandan LRA commander ‘White Ant’ gets 25 years

THE HAGUE: The International Criminal Court on Thursday sentenced Dominic Ongwen, a Ugandan child soldier who became a commander in the notorious Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), to 25 years in jail for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Ongwen, 45 — whose nom de guerre was “White Ant” — was found guilty in February of 61 charges, including murders, rapes and sexual enslavement during a reign of terror in the early 2000s by the LRA, led by the fugitive Joseph Kony.

“In light of the gravity of the crimes that you committed... the Chamber sentences you to a total period of imprisonment of 25 years,” declared presiding judge Bertram Schmitt. The case revived traumatic memories of the rebel group’s brutal rampage across East Africa, but also cast light on the plight and moral responsibility of child soldiers.