ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
Business Recorder Logo
May 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU opens ‘military mobility’ project to US, allies

AFP 07 May 2021

BRUSSELS: EU defence ministers on Thursday approved the participation of NATO members the United States, Canada and Norway in a project aimed at speeding up the movement of troops around Europe.

The decision marks the first time the bloc has opened up an initiative from its Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) pact to involvement from outside nations. German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer hailed the move as a “quantum leap in concrete cooperation when it comes to ensuring that troops can be deployed in Europe across national borders”. “This is a very important topic, not only for the European Union, but also for NATO,” she said. The push to facilitate troop transfers around the continent has gathered steam in the face of increased anxiety over Russian aggression since Moscow’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the joint project would make the bloc’s “defence more efficient and contribute to strengthen our security”.

The EU has designated 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion) over the next seven years to helping bolster “military mobility” including by upgrading infrastructure like bridges, rail and roads. The Dutch-led project aims to cut bureaucratic waiting times for the cross-border movement of troops. “The admission of these three key EU partners and NATO allies to the EU project is of great significance to the transatlantic bond and will further contribute to enhance EU-NATO cooperation in this area,” the Dutch defence ministry said.

All but two EU nations signed up to the landmark PESCO agreement in 2017 to increase cooperation as the bloc’s ambitions on common defence gained pace.

European Union NATO Josep Borrell PESCO Annegret Kramp Karrenbauer EU defence ministers

EU opens ‘military mobility’ project to US, allies

Tarin covers a lot of targeted subsidy ground

Punjab Peri-Urban Low-Cost Housing Scheme aims to facilitate salaried, working class, says PM

Banks disburse Rs 12bn under Prime Minister's Housing Program

Dawood says tariffs on raw materials will be reduced

Afghan journalist shot dead day after Taliban warning

Bank branches dealing in forex, trade open on 10th, 11th

Diplomats take great exception to PM’s remarks

Construction sector: Over 1,070 projects worth Rs383bn investment registered

Alcohol deaths hit 20-year high in lockdown: UK data

Pandemic drove 230m Indians into poverty: study

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.