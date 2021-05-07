ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
Business Recorder Logo
May 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US MIDDAY: Corn hits new 8-year peak

Reuters 07 May 2021

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade corn futures extended a rally early on Thursday above eight-year highs as dry weather threatened harvest yields in major exporter Brazil and kept the focus on ebbing global supplies.

Soybeans approached an 8-1/2-year peak reached last week, buoyed by rallying vegetable oil prices, while wheat was little changed.

Corn crop losses due to dryness in Brazil could shift export demand to the United States, which is already grappling with tight inventories, analysts said.

“We’re still very dry in Brazil,” said Brian Hoops, president of US brokerage Midwest Market Solutions. “That crop is in retreat.”

The most-active corn contract was up 5-1/4 cents at $7.13-3/4 a bushel by 11:25 a.m. CDT (1625 GMT). It earlier touched the highest price since March 2013 at $7.22-1/2. December corn that represents the next US harvest was up 15-1/4 cents at $6.20 a bushel, after setting a contract high of $6.22-1/4.

CBOT wheat was flat at $7.44-1/2 a bushel.

The most-active soyabean contract soared 24-1/2 cents to $15.66-3/4 a bushel. November soyabeans that represent the next harvest set a contract high and were up 26-1/4 cents at $14.09.

Rising new-crop soya and corn prices reflected the battle to incite US farmers to increase plantings to replenish tight stocks, analysts said.

Brokers are beginning to grow nervous that cool weather will slow the emergence of recently planted corn. “There’s some concerns that this year’s crop is not off to one of the greatest starts ever,” Hoops said.

A 13-year high for palm oil, against a backdrop of tight global edible oil supplies, helped boost soyabean futures, traders said.

Corn Soybeans dry weather corn crop

US MIDDAY: Corn hits new 8-year peak

Tarin covers a lot of targeted subsidy ground

Punjab Peri-Urban Low-Cost Housing Scheme aims to facilitate salaried, working class, says PM

Banks disburse Rs 12bn under Prime Minister's Housing Program

Dawood says tariffs on raw materials will be reduced

Afghan journalist shot dead day after Taliban warning

Bank branches dealing in forex, trade open on 10th, 11th

Diplomats take great exception to PM’s remarks

Construction sector: Over 1,070 projects worth Rs383bn investment registered

Alcohol deaths hit 20-year high in lockdown: UK data

Pandemic drove 230m Indians into poverty: study

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.