World
EU willing to discuss COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver
- "The EU is also ready to discuss any proposals that addresses the crisis in an effective and pragmatic manner," she said in a speech to the European University Institute in Florence.
06 May 2021
BRUSSELS: The European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.
"The EU is also ready to discuss any proposals that addresses the crisis in an effective and pragmatic manner," she said in a speech to the European University Institute in Florence.
"That's why we are ready to discuss how the US proposal for a waiver on intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines could help achieve that objective."
Punjab Peri-Urban Low-Cost Housing Scheme aims to facilitate salaried, working class, says PM
EU willing to discuss COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver
Banks disburse Rs 12bn under Prime Minister's Housing Program
PML-N, PTI boycott recounting of votes in NA-249
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
Tech giant Amazon adds Pakistan to approved sellers list
PM expresses sorrow over death of Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai in IIoJK
India sees record Covid deaths, new cases in 24 hours
Saudi walks diplomatic high wire on Iran, Yemen
US watching Chinese rocket's erratic re-entry: Pentagon
PML-N's Kallu wins Khushab by-poll, defeating PTI candidate with significant margin
Biden says Republicans have lost their way in 'mini-revolution'
Read more stories
Comments