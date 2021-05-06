Amazon approval a ‘great opportunity’ for Pakistani entrepreneurs: Dawood

Expressing delight over Pakistan’s inclusion in the Amazon ‘Sellers List’, Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday has said that the development is a ‘great opportunity' for Pakistan’s youth, SMEs and women entrepreneurs.

“We have finally made it. Amazon will be adding Pakistan its Sellers’ List within a few days. We have been engaged with Amazon since last year and now it’s happening. It is a great opportunity for our youth, SMEs and women entrepreneurs,” said Dawood in a tweet post.

“An important milestone of e-Commerce policy achieved has been through teamwork by many people across the globe,” he added.

The statement comes after it was learnt that Pakistan has reportedly received approval from Amazon to Register Pakistan in the verified Amazon seller list. The renewed countries list will be issued on Amazon’s official website in the next 12 to 24 hours.

The initiative will help local sellers to sell 'Made in Pakistan' products to millions of consumers globally.

Back in 2020, Amazon registered an office in Pakistan under the name Amazon Data Services Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd. According to records of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Amazon’s Pakistan office will be led by Paul Andrew Macpherson.

Earlier, Advisor Dawood had stressed that the trend of e-commerce had accelerated in recent years with the development and easy accessibility of the internet. He had added, “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the importance of e-commerce had increased manifold, making it an extremely vital sector of the economy.”