ANL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
ASC 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.55%)
ASL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.76%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.15%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.73%)
EPCL 49.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.62%)
FFBL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.78%)
FFL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
HASCOL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
HUBC 78.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.67%)
KAPCO 40.57 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
PAEL 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.59%)
POWER 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.49%)
PPL 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
PRL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.71%)
SNGP 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
TRG 166.60 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (2.07%)
UNITY 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.66%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.21%)
BR100 4,838 Increased By ▲ 38.59 (0.8%)
BR30 24,788 Increased By ▲ 94.42 (0.38%)
KSE100 45,183 Increased By ▲ 239.24 (0.53%)
KSE30 18,484 Increased By ▲ 100.99 (0.55%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
CBOT soybeans may rise into $15.74-3/4 to $15.96-3/4 range

  • The contract is retesting a resistance at $15.73, with a good chance of breaking above this level and rising to $16.41-3/4.
Reuters 06 May 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean July contract may break a resistance at $15.61-1/4 per bushel and rise into $15.74-3/4 to $15.96-3/4 range.

The contract is riding on a wave 5, which is unfolding towards a range of $15.96-3/4 to $16.18-3/4, as pointed by a rising trendline.

A small double-bottom forming around $14.90 suggests the target of $15.96-3/4 as well. Support is at $15.25-1/2, a break below which could cause a drop into $15.14-1/2 to $15.25-1/2 range.

On the daily chart, the uptrend is developing within a rising channel, which points at a target of $16.41-3/4.

The contract is retesting a resistance at $15.73, with a good chance of breaking above this level and rising to $16.41-3/4.

The uptrend from $8.33-1/4 will remain steady, even after the completion of the wave 5, as indicated by the wave pattern.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

