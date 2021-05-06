World
India sees record Covid deaths, new cases in 24 hours
06 May 2021
NEW DELHI: India saw almost 4,000 Covid deaths and more than 412,000 new cases in the past 24 hours, both new records, official data showed Thursday.
Health ministry numbers showed 3,980 deaths, taking the total to 230,168, and 412,262 new cases, bringing India's caseload since the pandemic began to 21.1 million.
