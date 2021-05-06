Technology
SpaceX successfully lands Starship rocket: livestream
- There was however a small fire at the base of the rocket.
06 May 2021
WASHINGTON: SpaceX successfully landed its prototype Starship rocket on its fifth attempt, a livestream Wednesday showed.
There was however a small fire at the base of the rocket, dubbed SN15, which announcers said was not unusual.
