World

It's a wrap: Biden buys tacos in boost for US restaurants

  • Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her own impromptu dose of economic stimulus with a raid on a book shop during a trip to Providence, Rhode Island.
AFP 06 May 2021

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden put his money where his mouth is Wednesday with a surprise lunch visit to a Washington tacos restaurant.

The surprise jaunt from the White House saw Biden's heavily guarded motorcade descend on Taqueria Las Gemelas in Union Market.

Biden was promoting the newly opened Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which provides $28.6 billion in stimulus for one of the hardest-hit sectors during the coronavirus pandemic.

And while at the restaurant, which is part-owned by Mexican immigrants, Biden did his bit for economic recovery by ordering a hefty lunch.

Co-owner Josh Phillips told dc.eater.com that the most powerful man in the world's order consisted of four tacos and two quesadillas, one of them featuring chorizo with habanero salsa.

Picking up his order, Biden looked around and growled, jokingly, to his staff: "These are my tacos."

On the election campaign trail, he said, lunch orders sometimes went missing.

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her own impromptu dose of economic stimulus with a raid on a book shop during a trip to Providence, Rhode Island.

Harris, accompanied by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, emerged from Books on the Square with three novels and a cookbook, "Simply Julia."

"I'm going to find time," the vice president said.

Joe Biden coronavirus pandemic Restaurant Revitalization Fund Taqueria Las Gemelas

