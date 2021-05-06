ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.32%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.70 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.39%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 110.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.54%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.71%)
FCCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.78%)
FFL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
HASCOL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.94%)
KAPCO 40.57 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3%)
KEL 3.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
POWER 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.9%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.01%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.57%)
SNGP 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
TRG 165.53 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.42%)
UNITY 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.06%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.83%)
BR100 4,831 Increased By ▲ 31.71 (0.66%)
BR30 24,750 Increased By ▲ 57.08 (0.23%)
KSE100 45,133 Increased By ▲ 189.04 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,459 Increased By ▲ 76.13 (0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
Business Recorder Logo
May 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

WHO's Tedros hails 'historic' US support for vaccine patent waiver

  • Tedros clashed repeatedly with former US president Donald Trump, who began withdrawing his country from the WHO before President Joe Biden immediately rescinded the move upon taking office in January.
AFP 06 May 2021

GENEVA: World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday hailed the United States' support for a global waiver on patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines, describing it as a "historic decision".

The WHO chief wrote on Twitter that the move was a step towards vaccine equity, "prioritizing the well-being of all people everywhere at a critical time".

"Now let's all move together swiftly, in solidarity, building on the ingenuity and commitment of scientists who produced life-saving Covid-19 vaccines," he added.

Tedros has for months pleaded for such a patent waiver -- an idea backed by India and South Africa -- arguing this would help to ramp up production and make Covid-19 vaccines much more accessible for poorer nations.

"If not now, when?" has become a frequent refrain from the WHO chief, who has lashed out repeatedly against perceived vaccine-hoarding by richer nations.

Tedros clashed repeatedly with former US president Donald Trump, who began withdrawing his country from the WHO before President Joe Biden immediately rescinded the move upon taking office in January.

A later tweet from the WHO chief on Tuesday appeared to confirm that things had got off to a better start with Biden.

"This is a monumental moment in the fight against #COVID19," he said of US support for the patent waiver, describing Biden's commitment as "a powerful example of leadership to address global health challenges".

World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Biden Twitter COVID19

WHO's Tedros hails 'historic' US support for vaccine patent waiver

PM expresses sorrow over death of Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai in IIoJK

India sees record Covid deaths, new cases in 24 hours

Saudi walks diplomatic high wire on Iran, Yemen

US watching Chinese rocket's erratic re-entry: Pentagon

PML-N's Kallu wins Khushab by-poll, defeating PTI candidate with significant margin

Biden says Republicans have lost their way in 'mini-revolution'

Blinken visits Ukraine to show support after Russia tensions

15 soldiers killed in Niger 'terrorist' attack: govt

Govt seeks easing of conditions

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters