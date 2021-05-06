Canada authorizes Pfizer Covid vaccine for kids age 12 and up

OTTAWA: Canada on Wednesday approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in children aged 12 years and up, becoming the first nation to do so.

“This is the first vaccine authorized in Canada for the prevention of Covid-19 in children and marks a significant milestone in Canada’s fight against the pandemic,” Health Canada chief medical advisor Supriya Sharma told a news conference.

“We are (also) the first in the world to authorize Pfizer for ages 12 to 15,” she said, adding that Britain and the European Union are expected to soon follow after reviewing the same testing results submitted by the manufacturer.

The United States will also reportedly authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use in 12-15 year olds as early as next week.

Data from a clinical trial in the United States involving more than 2,000 youths who were given two doses of the vaccine showed it is as safe for adolescents as it is for adults, Sharma said.

There were no cases of Covid-19 recorded among the vaccinated children, according to a Health Canada statement. In adults the Pfizer shot has been shown to be at least 90 percent effective in preventing infection.