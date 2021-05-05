ANL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.01%)
ASC 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
ASL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.64%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 111.25 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.43%)
EPCL 50.98 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.45%)
FCCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
HASCOL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HUBC 78.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (5.8%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.08%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.21%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.79%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
MLCF 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.97%)
PIBTL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.82%)
POWER 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.55%)
PPL 83.12 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.99%)
PRL 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.76%)
TRG 163.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-2.73%)
UNITY 35.06 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.74%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
BR100 4,791 Increased By ▲ 31.99 (0.67%)
BR30 24,681 Increased By ▲ 274.17 (1.12%)
KSE100 44,938 Increased By ▲ 374.14 (0.84%)
KSE30 18,391 Increased By ▲ 130.8 (0.72%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
May 05, 2021
Technology

Ruling on Trump ban marks defining moment for Facebook panel

  • "This Facebook oversight decision is a key litmus test for whether country-sized technology companies can effectively regulate themselves," said Lindsay Gorman, emerging technologies fellow at the nonprofit Alliance for Securing Democracy.
AFP 05 May 2021

WASHINGTON: Facebook's independent oversight board rules Wednesday on the platform's ban of former US president Donald Trump in a case that could set a precedent for how social media handles harmful content from world leaders.

The ruling, set for release at 1300 GMT Wednesday, is likely to be a defining moment for the leading social network's so-called "supreme court" envisioned by company founder Mark Zuckerberg to make thorny decisions on what to allow or remove from Facebook.

The oversight board, which makes decisions that are binding on Facebook and cannot be appealed, will rule on whether to leave the Trump ban in place or allow him back on the platform. It may also make related recommendations to the California-based social giant.

"This is a huge decision, it's getting a lot of attention and deservedly so," said Daniel Kreiss, University of North Carolina professor and researcher specializing in politics and social media.

"This is significant for the global precedent it will set. If they uphold the ruling, I think you will see more robust enforcement around the world."

The oversight panel, comprised of jurists, policy experts, journalists and others from across the globe, will make perhaps its most significant decision at a time when social platforms are struggling to remain open to political discourse while filtering out incitements to violence, misinformation and abusive comments.

"This Facebook oversight decision is a key litmus test for whether country-sized technology companies can effectively regulate themselves," said Lindsay Gorman, emerging technologies fellow at the nonprofit Alliance for Securing Democracy.

The oversight board is Facebook's "best attempt to stave off looming government regulation," Gorman added.

