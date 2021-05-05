ANL 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
World

Global calls for calm as Colombia deploys 'excessive force'

  • Cali, Colombia's third-biggest city and the worst affected by the ongoing unrest, has had soldiers patrolling its streets since last Friday on government orders.
AFP 05 May 2021

CALI: The international community on Tuesday decried what the UN described as an "excessive use of force" by security officers in Colombia after numerous deaths during days of anti-government protests.

The United Nations, United States, European Union and rights bodies joined a chorus of criticism after official data showed 19 people were killed and 846 injured in running clashes with the security forces.

Colombia's human rights ombudsman -- a state agency independent from the government -- said 89 people were listed as "disappeared."

Tens of thousands of Colombians have taken to the streets in demonstrations that began last Wednesday against a proposed tax reform but have since morphed into broader protest against the government of President Ivan Duque.

On Tuesday, protesters blocked roads in several parts of the country, coinciding with fresh demonstrations in the capital Bogota and in Cali in the west of the country.

Cali, Colombia's third-biggest city and the worst affected by the ongoing unrest, has had soldiers patrolling its streets since last Friday on government orders.

The Ministry of Defense has deployed 47,500 uniformed personnel countrywide. In Cali alone, 700 soldiers, 500 riot police officers, 1,800 other police and two helicopters have been put into operation.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights voiced "profound shock" Tuesday at an overnight incident in Cali in which police are alleged to have "opened fire" on demonstrators, reportedly killing and injuring several.

