ANL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.01%)
ASC 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
ASL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.64%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 111.25 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.43%)
EPCL 50.98 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.45%)
FCCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
HASCOL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HUBC 78.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (5.8%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.08%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.21%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.79%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
MLCF 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.97%)
PIBTL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.82%)
POWER 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.55%)
PPL 83.12 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.99%)
PRL 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.76%)
TRG 163.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-2.73%)
UNITY 35.06 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.74%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
BR100 4,791 Increased By ▲ 31.99 (0.67%)
BR30 24,681 Increased By ▲ 274.17 (1.12%)
KSE100 44,938 Increased By ▲ 374.14 (0.84%)
KSE30 18,391 Increased By ▲ 130.8 (0.72%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Business Recorder Logo
May 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Top Argentina court rules against government in Covid row

  • The coronavirus measures seem to have been working in Buenos Aires, which has managed to halt the increase in daily cases, although without lowering them.
AFP 05 May 2021

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina's supreme court on Tuesday ruled in favor of the city of Buenos Aires in a dispute with the federal government over the suspension of school classes.

Last month, President Alberto Fernandez ordered schools in the capital and its surroundings to close as part of measures to combat the latest wave of coronavirus infections.

But the city's mayor, opposition figure Horacio Rodriguez Larreta, went to court to prevent this from happening. Four out of the five supreme court judges ruled that Fernandez's decree violated the capital's autonomy.

"The City of Buenos Aires and its provinces can manage the opening of classes... prioritizing the opening and resumption of in-person classes," said the court.

The fifth judge abstained, considering the issue beyond the court's jurisdiction.

Fernandez said he was "saddened" by the ruling, adding that he would "take care of Argentines' health no matter how many pages of rulings they (judges) write."

The center-left president announced on April 18 a raft of measures, including a two-week suspension of classes, aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 in the capital.

On Friday he extended those measures, including a nighttime curfew, for a further three weeks.

Meanwhile, Vice President Cristina Kirchner questioned the court's decision and pointed out that the judges met by video conference.

While waiting for the court's decision, center-right mayor Rodriguez Larreta decided that pre-school and primary classes would remain open and secondary schools would use a mix of virtual and in-person lessons.

However, teachers unions went on strike.

The coronavirus measures seem to have been working in Buenos Aires, which has managed to halt the increase in daily cases, although without lowering them.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Argentina has recorded more than three million cases and almost 65,000 deaths among its population of 45 million people.

In Buenos Aires, intensive care units are operating at 82 percent capacity.

argentina government bond Buenos Aires Covid row Horacio Rodriguez Larreta

Top Argentina court rules against government in Covid row

G7 talks vaccines after pleas to help poor

Pfizer expands production as quarterly earnings surge to $3.5 billion

Taliban could undo Afghan women's advances: US report

US interest rates may have to rise if economy heats up: Yellen

Voting begins for PP-84 by-poll in Khushab

Govt sharpens focus on agri sector

AGP asks FBR to revise duty drawback rates

Oxygen gas, cylinders: Ministry seeks waiver of taxes, duties for another 6 months

Tarin interacts with provinces ahead of budget

Power bills for May, June 2021: Govt to recover FCA

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters