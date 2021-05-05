Two Syrian 'mercenaries' sentenced to life

YEREVAN, (Armenia): Two Syrians captured by Armenia during last year's war over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh were on Tuesday sentenced to life for fighting alongside Azerbaijan's army in the conflict, Armenian prosecutors said.

Clashes broke out late September between the ex-Soviet rivals over the ethnic Armenian enclave that for decades was controlled by Armenia-backed separatists. Turkey supported its ally Azerbaijan in the fighting and was widely accused of dispatching mercenaries from Syria to bolster Baku's army. Turkey has repeatedly denied the charges.

The two Syrian nationals, who were accused of acting as mercenaries for Azerbaijan, were sentenced to life in jail by a court.