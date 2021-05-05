Ex-AFP news chief Michele Leridon dies

PARIS: French journalist Michele Leridon, the first woman appointed as global news director of Agence France-Presse and lately a member of France's Superior Audiovisual Council, has died suddenly at the age of 62, the council said Tuesday.

"A woman of conviction, Michele Leridon was a great journalist, unanimously respected for her rich experience and great intellectual rigour," the council, which oversees France's TV and radio, said in a statement.

A cause of death was not given. Leridon joined AFP in 1981 and worked there for almost 40 years, holding several positions in Europe and Africa.

She was named AFP's global news director in 2014, the first woman to hold the post in the agency's history.