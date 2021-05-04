ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,564 Increased By ▲ 487.39 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,260 Increased By ▲ 233.07 (1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Business Recorder Logo
May 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

  • At least 153,403,380 cases of coronavirus have been registered.
AFP 04 May 2021

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,214,644 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 153,403,380 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Monday, 10,340 new deaths and 682,324 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries with the most new deaths were India with 3,449, followed by Brazil with 983 and Argentina with 540.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 577,500 deaths from 32,471,116 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 408,622 deaths from 14,779,529 cases, India with 222,408 deaths from 20,282,833 cases, Mexico with 217,345 deaths from 2,349,900 cases, and the United Kingdom with 127,539 deaths from 4,421,850 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Hungary with 289 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Czech Republic with 275, Bosnia-Herzegovina 261, Montenegro 240 and North Macedonia 238.

Europe overall has 1,076,355 deaths from 50,749,731 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 929,714 deaths from 29,121,265 infections, and the United States and Canada 601,819 deaths from 33,709,951 cases.

Asia has reported 351,317 deaths from 27,308,392 cases, the Middle East 131,824 deaths from 7,887,860 cases, Africa 122,556 deaths from 4,582,649 cases, and Oceania 1,059 deaths from 43,533 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

COVID-19: Pakistan’s national average SOP compliance doubles from 34% on 25th April to 68% on 3rd May after military’s deployment, other measures

Muslim nations should work collectively to counter rising wave of Islamophobia, PM Khan tells OIC

Pakistan reports less than 4000 COVID-19 cases since April 5

Revered Italian priest dies of COVID-19 in Lahore, having served Pakistan for 6 decades

India Covid cases soar past 20 million: official data

G7 pushes solidarity to tackle global threats

Economic downturn fueling Argentine crypto craze

Armed person shot trying to enter CIA headquarters

Global partnership need of the hour to defeat COVID pandemic, says Akram

Pentagon downplays newest Afghanistan clashes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters