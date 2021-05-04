Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,214,644 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 153,403,380 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Monday, 10,340 new deaths and 682,324 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries with the most new deaths were India with 3,449, followed by Brazil with 983 and Argentina with 540.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 577,500 deaths from 32,471,116 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 408,622 deaths from 14,779,529 cases, India with 222,408 deaths from 20,282,833 cases, Mexico with 217,345 deaths from 2,349,900 cases, and the United Kingdom with 127,539 deaths from 4,421,850 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Hungary with 289 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Czech Republic with 275, Bosnia-Herzegovina 261, Montenegro 240 and North Macedonia 238.

Europe overall has 1,076,355 deaths from 50,749,731 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 929,714 deaths from 29,121,265 infections, and the United States and Canada 601,819 deaths from 33,709,951 cases.

Asia has reported 351,317 deaths from 27,308,392 cases, the Middle East 131,824 deaths from 7,887,860 cases, Africa 122,556 deaths from 4,582,649 cases, and Oceania 1,059 deaths from 43,533 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.