World
Poland imposes quarantine for travellers from Brazil, India and South Africa
- "In the case of Brazil, India and South Africa, people travelling from these locations will automatically have to quarantine without the possibility of getting an exception due to a test," Adam Niedzielski told a news conference.
04 May 2021
WARSAW: People travelling to Poland from Brazil, India and South Africa will have to quarantine, Poland's health minister said on Tuesday, as he announced outbreaks of the variant of COVID-19 in first detected in India in the Warsaw and Katowice areas.
"In the case of Brazil, India and South Africa, people travelling from these locations will automatically have to quarantine without the possibility of getting an exception due to a test," Adam Niedzielski told a news conference.
ECP accepts PML-N's plea, orders vote recount in Karachi's NA-249
Poland imposes quarantine for travellers from Brazil, India and South Africa
COVID-19: Pakistan’s national average SOP compliance doubles from 34% on 25th April to 68% on 3rd May after military’s deployment, other measures
Muslim nations should work collectively to counter rising wave of Islamophobia, PM Khan tells OIC
Pakistan reports less than 4000 COVID-19 cases since April 5
Revered Italian priest dies of COVID-19 in Lahore, having served Pakistan for 6 decades
India Covid cases soar past 20 million: official data
G7 pushes solidarity to tackle global threats
Economic downturn fueling Argentine crypto craze
Armed person shot trying to enter CIA headquarters
Global partnership need of the hour to defeat COVID pandemic, says Akram
Pentagon downplays newest Afghanistan clashes
Read more stories
Comments