ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,564 Increased By ▲ 487.39 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,260 Increased By ▲ 233.07 (1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Business Recorder Logo
May 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

G7 seeks common front on China in first talks since pandemic

  • "It is not our purpose to try to contain China or to hold China down," US Secretary of State said.
AFP 04 May 2021

LONDON: The Group of Seven wealthy democracies on Tuesday discussed how to form a common front towards an increasingly assertive China in the foreign ministers' first in-person talks in two years.

Backing US President Joe Biden's calls for a deeper alliance of democracies, host Britain invited guests including India, South Korea and Australia for talks in central London stretched out over three days.

After a welcome dinner Monday focused on the nuclear programmes of Iran and North Korea, the foreign ministers opened formal talks at Lancaster House, a West End mansion, welcoming one another with Covid-friendly elbow-bumps and minimal staff.

The G7 devoted its first session Tuesday to China, whose growing military and economic clout, and willingness to exert its influence at home and abroad have increasingly unnerved Western democracies.

"It is not our purpose to try to contain China or to hold China down," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Monday.

"What we are trying to do is to uphold the international rules-based order that our countries have invested so much in over so many decades to the benefit, I would argue, not just of our own citizens, but of people around the world -- including, by the way, China."

Blinken pledged "robust cooperation" with Britain in pressuring China over the Xinjiang region, where Beijing's incarceration of one million Uyghurs and other Muslims has been labelled genocide by Washington, and over a clampdown against civil rights in Hong Kong.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called for "holding Beijing to the commitments that they've made", including on Hong Kong, which was promised a separate system before London handed over the colony in 1997.

But in line with the Biden administration, which has shifted the tone if not substance of former president Donald Trump's hawkish stance on China, Raab also called for "finding constructive ways to work with China in a sensible and positive manner where that's possible" -- including on climate change.

"We want to see China stepping up to the plate and playing its full role," Raab said.

The nations of the G7 -- which also include Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan -- mostly share concerns about China but some have different approaches.

Japan has historic tensions with China but has held off on joining Western nations with sanctions, wary of inflaming relations with its giant neighbour and trading partner.

Italy has been seen as one of the most Beijing-friendly nations in the West, in 2019 signing up for China's massive infrastructure-building Belt and Road Initiative.

But Rome joined EU peers in March in summoning the Chinese ambassador in a row triggered by concerns over treatment of the Uyghurs.

Russia, Myanmar, Libya, Syria and climate change and among other issues on the formal agenda for the foreign ministers.

Blinken will head on Wednesday to Ukraine in a show of support after Russia last month amassed and then pulled back 100,000 troops in border regions and Crimea.

The G7 is laying the groundwork for a leaders' summit in Cornwall, southwest England, next month, in what will be Biden's first foreign trip as president.

They will also discuss Ethiopia, Somalia, the Sahel and western Balkans in what London said were "pressing geopolitical issues that threaten to undermine democracy, freedoms and human rights".

"The UK's presidency of the G7 is an opportunity to bring together open, democratic societies and demonstrate unity at a time when it is much needed to tackle shared challenges and rising threats," Raab said.

Ministers are meeting under strict coronavirus protocols, with stripped-back delegations and social distancing, including face-masks and perspex screens between speakers.

Britain, which has seen more than 127,500 deaths in the outbreak, is gradually easing virus restrictions as vaccinations increase and cases fall, even as other countries such as India and Brazil endure fresh spikes.

The ministers on Wednesday will discuss vaccines amid growing calls for Western nations to share after their early successes in inoculating their populations.

China Joe Biden pandemic COVID G7

G7 seeks common front on China in first talks since pandemic

COVID-19: Pakistan’s national average SOP compliance doubles from 34% on 25th April to 68% on 3rd May after military’s deployment, other measures

Muslim nations should work collectively to counter rising wave of Islamophobia, PM Khan tells OIC

Pakistan reports less than 4000 COVID-19 cases since April 5

Revered Italian priest dies of COVID-19 in Lahore, having served Pakistan for 6 decades

India Covid cases soar past 20 million: official data

G7 pushes solidarity to tackle global threats

Economic downturn fueling Argentine crypto craze

Armed person shot trying to enter CIA headquarters

Global partnership need of the hour to defeat COVID pandemic, says Akram

Pentagon downplays newest Afghanistan clashes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters