World

Egypt orders 30 more fighter jets from France

AFP 04 May 2021

PARIS: France has agreed to sell 30 more Rafale fighter jets to Egypt, a source close to the contract said on Monday, confirming an online report of a secret mega-defence deal.

Investigative site Disclose, citing confidential documents it had obtained, said the deal had been signed on April 26 at the behest of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as part of defence contracts worth almost four billion euros ($4.8 billion).

It said that the deal consisted of three distinct contracts, by far the biggest being the 3.75-billion-euro purchase of 30 Rafale fighter jets from French producer Dassault.

Two contracts were also given to MBDA and Safran Electronics and Defense, which both produce equipment for missiles. The total volume of the transactions was thus 3.95 billion euros, it said.

A source close to the contract, who asked not to be named, confirmed to AFP that Egypt had ordered 30 more fighter jets but did not give details on the cost.

Contacted by AFP both the French defence ministry and Dassault declined to comment, but a government source, who asked not to be named, said: “Very advanced discussions have taken place with Egypt and the announcements could come very soon.”

Disclose said that the financial portion of the agreement was being inked on Monday, with Egypt getting a loan guaranteed by France to make the purchases.

France regards Egypt as a key client of his defence industry. Egypt was the first foreign country to purchase the Rafale jets in 2015, buying 24. Purchases by Qatar, India and Greece have turned the plane into one of France’s main defence industry successes.

Abdel Fattah al Sisi fighter jets Rafale jets Safran Electronics Egyptian President

