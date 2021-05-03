World
Facebook oversight board to announce decision on Trump ban on May 5
- Facebook blocked Trump's access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts over concerns of further violent unrest following the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol by his supporters. It later handed the case to the oversight board.
- The board, created by Facebook in response to criticism over its handling of problematic content, in mid-April said it had extended the public comment period on the case.
03 May 2021
Facebook Inc's independent oversight board tweeted on Monday it would announce a decision May 5 on whether to uphold former US President Donald Trump's indefinite suspension from the social media platform and Instagram.
Facebook blocked Trump's access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts over concerns of further violent unrest following the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol by his supporters. It later handed the case to the oversight board.
The board, created by Facebook in response to criticism over its handling of problematic content, in mid-April said it had extended the public comment period on the case.
The board had said then that the Trump case received over 9,000 comments, more than any other case.
PM Khan to hold meeting with close aides on EU decision to review trade ties over anti-France protests
Facebook oversight board to announce decision on Trump ban on May 5
Pakistan intends to vaccinate 70 million people against COVID-19 before end of this year
Global Islamic finance forecast to grow as main markets recover: S&P
Pakistan reports 4,213 new COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths in 24 hours
India's COVID-19 cases near 20 million, peak seen nearing
Pandemic boosted e-commerce in 2020: UNCTAD
25 killed in boat accident in Bangladesh: police
Blinken in UK as G7 foreign ministers resume in-person talks
US top diplomat: China acting more 'repressively, aggressively'
High-level meeting on budget 2021-22: Development spending under govt focus
There’s no proposal to withdraw Section 8B of ST Act: FBR
Read more stories
Comments