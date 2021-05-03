ANL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-7.57%)
ASC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.32%)
ASL 21.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.96%)
AVN 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-4.43%)
BOP 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.62%)
DGKC 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.02%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
FCCL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.55%)
FFL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
HASCOL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
HUBC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.65%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.08%)
JSCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-5.47%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PAEL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.99%)
POWER 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.23%)
PRL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.29%)
PTC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
TRG 155.98 Decreased By ▼ -11.02 (-6.6%)
UNITY 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.9%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,685 Decreased By ▼ -51.17 (-1.08%)
BR30 23,801 Decreased By ▼ -477.82 (-1.97%)
KSE100 44,076 Decreased By ▼ -186.15 (-0.42%)
KSE30 18,027 Decreased By ▼ -73.37 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,149
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
834,146
421324hr
Sindh
285,626
Punjab
306,929
Balochistan
22,620
Islamabad
76,209
KPK
120,064
Business Recorder Logo
May 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT wheat may revisit April 27 high of $7.69-1/2

  • A study on the first month continuous chart suggests a 14% gain from the current level. When applied to the July contract, this percentage indicates a target of $8.50.
Reuters 03 May 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT wheat may revisit its April 27 high of $7.69-1/2 per bushel, as its uptrend has resumed.

The trend is riding on a wave 5, which is expected to travel far above the peak of the wave 3 at $7.69-1/2. The wave 5 observes closely a set of retracements of the uptrend from $6.25-3/4 to $7.69-1/2.

Support is at $7.35-1/2, a break below which could will not only open the way towards $7.14-1/2, but also suggest an extension of the correction from $7.69-1/2.

On the daily chart, the uptrend from $5.92-1/4 has continued. It may extend to $7.78-1/4, the 161.8% projection level of a longer trend from $5.70-1/2.

A study on the first month continuous chart suggests a 14% gain from the current level. When applied to the July contract, this percentage indicates a target of $8.50.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT CBOT wheat CBOT corn CBOT soybean CBOT soyoil

CBOT wheat may revisit April 27 high of $7.69-1/2

Global Islamic finance forecast to grow as main markets recover: S&P

Pakistan reports 4,213 new COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths in 24 hours

India's COVID-19 cases near 20 million, peak seen nearing

Pandemic boosted e-commerce in 2020: UNCTAD

25 killed in boat accident in Bangladesh: police

Blinken in UK as G7 foreign ministers resume in-person talks

US top diplomat: China acting more 'repressively, aggressively'

High-level meeting on budget 2021-22: Development spending under govt focus

There’s no proposal to withdraw Section 8B of ST Act: FBR

Implementation of Covid SOPs: PM finally leads from the front

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters