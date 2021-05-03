Russia reports 8,489 new COVID-19 cases, 336 deaths

MOSCOW: Russia reported 8,489 new coronavirus infections on Monday, including 2,635 in Moscow, bringing the total national tally of infections to 4,831,744.

The Russian coronavirus crisis centre said 336 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confirmed in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 111,198.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a toll of around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from last April to this March.

Russia recorded more than 400,000 excess deaths from last April to this March during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the state statistics agency.