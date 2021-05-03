World
Russia reports 8,489 new COVID-19 cases, 336 deaths
- The Russian coronavirus crisis centre said 336 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confirmed in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 111,198.
03 May 2021
MOSCOW: Russia reported 8,489 new coronavirus infections on Monday, including 2,635 in Moscow, bringing the total national tally of infections to 4,831,744.
The Russian coronavirus crisis centre said 336 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confirmed in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 111,198.
The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a toll of around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from last April to this March.
Russia recorded more than 400,000 excess deaths from last April to this March during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the state statistics agency.
Pakistan intends to vaccinate 70 million people against COVID-19 before end of this year
Russia reports 8,489 new COVID-19 cases, 336 deaths
Global Islamic finance forecast to grow as main markets recover: S&P
Pakistan reports 4,213 new COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths in 24 hours
India's COVID-19 cases near 20 million, peak seen nearing
Pandemic boosted e-commerce in 2020: UNCTAD
25 killed in boat accident in Bangladesh: police
Blinken in UK as G7 foreign ministers resume in-person talks
US top diplomat: China acting more 'repressively, aggressively'
High-level meeting on budget 2021-22: Development spending under govt focus
There’s no proposal to withdraw Section 8B of ST Act: FBR
Implementation of Covid SOPs: PM finally leads from the front
Read more stories
Comments