WhatsApp bringing in new feature for users

WhatsApp, the world's most widely used messaging platform is planning to introduce a new feature for the convenience of users.

Many users of WhatsApp prefer to send voice messaging instead of typing a message. One of the key advantages of this feature is that it takes less time and makes it easier to understand the message being sent.

As per WebBetaInfo, WhatsApp has started working on an advanced feature of voice messaging, which will allow users to listen to anyone before sending a voice note. Previously, there was no such option in WhatsApp and after sending an audio message to the user, if the change was required, the sent message had to be deleted.

As per the report, under the new feature, there will be a review option that can be used by the user to review his message and if the audio is not appropriate. Or if one needs to change something, you can easily cancel it and record another message.

The report states that work on this feature has begun by Facebook-owned patform.