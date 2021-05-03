Palm oil rises 5% on stronger soyoil, higher April exports

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose 5% on Monday and were on track for their best session in more than 11 months, buoyed by stronger April exports and a rally in rival soyoil amid worries about global edible oils supply.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 194 ringgit, or 5.02%, to 4,062 ringgit ($990.01) a tonne in early trade, after falling 1.5% last week.