Markets
Palm oil rises 5% on stronger soyoil, higher April exports
- The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 194 ringgit.
03 May 2021
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose 5% on Monday and were on track for their best session in more than 11 months, buoyed by stronger April exports and a rally in rival soyoil amid worries about global edible oils supply.
The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 194 ringgit, or 5.02%, to 4,062 ringgit ($990.01) a tonne in early trade, after falling 1.5% last week.
Pakistan intends to vaccinate 70 million people against COVID-19 before end of this year
Palm oil rises 5% on stronger soyoil, higher April exports
Global Islamic finance forecast to grow as main markets recover: S&P
Pakistan reports 4,213 new COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths in 24 hours
India's COVID-19 cases near 20 million, peak seen nearing
Pandemic boosted e-commerce in 2020: UNCTAD
25 killed in boat accident in Bangladesh: police
Blinken in UK as G7 foreign ministers resume in-person talks
US top diplomat: China acting more 'repressively, aggressively'
High-level meeting on budget 2021-22: Development spending under govt focus
There’s no proposal to withdraw Section 8B of ST Act: FBR
Implementation of Covid SOPs: PM finally leads from the front
Read more stories
Comments