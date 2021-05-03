CBOT corn may rise to $7.19-1/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may break a resistance at $7.00-1/4 per bushel, and rise to $7.19-1/4, as pointed by a rising trendline.

The contract is riding on a wave 5, which has travelled close to $7.00-1/4, the 261.8% projection level of the preceding wave 3.

Based on the depth of the wave 4, the wave 5 may extend to $7.38, which is higher than $7.19-1/4.

Support is at $6.81-1/2, a break below which could cause a fall to $6.70.

On the daily chart, the uptrend from $5.52-3/4 is developing, which is riding on a wave v.

This is the last wave of a bigger wave (iii).

Such a complex wave structure confirms a steady uptrend from $5.18-1/4, which looks far from complete.

