25 killed in boat accident in Bangladesh: police
03 May 2021
DHAKA: At least 25 people were killed in a collision between two boats in central Bangladesh on Monday, police said.
"We have rescued five people and retrieved 25 bodies," local police chief Miraz Hossain told AFP following the collision between a boat carrying at least 30 passengers and another vessel on the Padma river near the town of Shibchar.
