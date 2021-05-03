ANL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-7.57%)
ASC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.32%)
ASL 21.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.96%)
AVN 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-4.43%)
BOP 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.62%)
DGKC 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.02%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
FCCL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.55%)
FFL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
HASCOL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
HUBC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.65%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.08%)
JSCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-5.47%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PAEL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.99%)
POWER 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.23%)
PRL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.29%)
PTC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
TRG 155.98 Decreased By ▼ -11.02 (-6.6%)
UNITY 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.9%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,685 Decreased By ▼ -51.17 (-1.08%)
BR30 23,801 Decreased By ▼ -477.82 (-1.97%)
KSE100 44,076 Decreased By ▼ -186.15 (-0.42%)
KSE30 18,027 Decreased By ▼ -73.37 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,149
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
834,146
421324hr
Sindh
285,626
Punjab
306,929
Balochistan
22,620
Islamabad
76,209
KPK
120,064
US top diplomat: China acting more 'repressively, aggressively'

  • Blinken said China is "the one country in the world that has the military, economic, diplomatic capacity to undermine or challenge the rules-based order that we care so much about and are determined to defend.
AFP 03 May 2021

WASHINGTON: An increasingly powerful China is challenging the world order, acting "more repressively" and "more aggressively" as it flexes its influence, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview that aired Sunday.

"What we've witnessed over the last several years is China acting more repressively at home and more aggressively abroad. That is a fact," the top American diplomat said in an interview with CBS's "60 Minutes."

His comments came after President Joe Biden, in his first address to Congress on Wednesday, underscored that he was not seeking conflict with Beijing.

Biden said he told Chinese President Xi Jinping that in the competition to be the dominant power of the 21st century, "we welcome the competition -- and that we are not looking for conflict."

Blinken said China is "the one country in the world that has the military, economic, diplomatic capacity to undermine or challenge the rules-based order that we care so much about and are determined to defend.

"But I want to be very clear about something... our purpose is not to contain China, to hold it back, to keep it down; it is to uphold this rules-based order that China is posing a challenge to."

Tensions have risen sharply with China over the past few years as the United States also takes issue with Beijing's assertive military moves and human rights concerns, including what Washington has described as genocide against the mostly Muslim Uyghur minority.

