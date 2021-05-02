Nine arrested in London protests against greater police powers

LONDON: Police arrested nine people who took part in protests in London on Saturday demanding that the government reverse planned legislation that would increase police powers.

More than 1,000 people marched through central London and chanted “Kill the Bill” outside government buildings, as well as dancing to music played from a bus.

A police statement said nine people had been arrested and officers were “continuing to engage” with protesters who had gathered in a park in south London after the march.

Similar protests took place in other cities across England and Wales, including Bristol, which saw several days of clashes between protesters and police in March.

Under the new legislation, the British government wants to increase police powers to block non-violent protests which have a “significant disruptive effect” on the public or parliament.

London’s Tower Bridge was closed to traffic in one direction for around an hour on Saturday after an Extinction Rebellion protester glued himself to the road.