ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,957
14624hr
Pakistan Cases
825,519
469624hr
Sindh
283,560
Punjab
303,182
Balochistan
22,369
Islamabad
75,498
KPK
118,413
Business Recorder Logo
May 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major tin producer MSC won’t resume pre-COVID output

Reuters 02 May 2021

LONDON: Malaysia Smelting Corp (MSC), the world’s third largest tin producer, has told clients its smelting operation is being severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and it will take nine months to resume normal output, a letter seen by Reuters showed.

MSC said in the letter, dated April 26, that it had to restrict intake and make changes to contracts - a move that will further exacerbate shortages of tin used in solder for electronic products and chemicals. Shortages started to emerge early this year as accelerating industrial activity boosted demand for tin and supplies remained under pressure from COVID restrictions.

“We are no longer able to handle our usual volume of feed materials until we have re-established pre-pandemic smelting capacity,” the letter stated.

Benchmark tin prices on Friday hit $29,225, a ten year high, a gain of more than 40% so far this year. MSC accounts for about 7% of global supplies estimated at around 330,000 tonnes last year. It produced 22,400 tonnes last year, International Tin Association figures showed. The company’s website states it has capacity to produce up to 60,000 tonnes of tin a year. MSC’s operations over the past year have been impaired partly by restrictions on staffing numbers due to the coronavirus and partly because of technical problems at its new smelter, two sources with direct knowledge said.

“The pandemic led to disruptions in our smelting operations and as a result, there (is a) backlog of tin ore to be smelted,” MSC Group Chief Executive Patrick Yong told Reuters in response to requests for comment.

“In addition, our aging reverbatory furnaces at the Butterworth smelter have been in operations since 1902 and are experiencing some downtime due to natural wear and tear.

Yong said MSC expects “to achieve full capacity at the new Pulau Indah smelting plant by end 2021,” and that the company does not reveal production figures.

MSC processes its own mined tin raw materials and concentrate for other companies sourcing material from countries such as Nigeria and Democratic Republic of Congo.

The letter said customers that buy tin will now have to pay a price determined by MSC, based on its “capacity and ability to process the material,” as opposed to the pricing terms in the smelting contract.

Another change for clients is an extension of the time taken to process raw material into metal for other firms, known as tolling, to 60 days from 30 days previously.

“MSC is sitting on hundreds of tonnes of concentrate accumulated over the last year, concentrate it hasn’t been able to process,” a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

“Nobody has been getting much metal from (MSC). It’s one of many reasons why there are shortages in the tin market.”

COVID19 pandemic Major tin producer MSC pre COVID output Malaysia Smelting Corp Benchmark tin prices

Major tin producer MSC won’t resume pre-COVID output

July-April collection stands at Rs3.78trn

Electoral reforms: PM again invites opposition

Premature termination of 11 oil-fired power plants: Power Division forms body to make recommendations

All available vaccines are safe: SAPM

NIH detects two new Covid-19 variants

PPP terms EVM ‘a non-starter’

PM’s EVM idea a ‘new plan to rig elections’: PML-N

Service providers: Tax to be deducted on amount excluding reimbursable expenses: SHC

Collusion with fraudsters in bogus refund claims: FTO tells FBR to take disciplinary actions against taxmen

Changing lives of working class mission of PM: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.