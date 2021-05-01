ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,811
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
820,823
511224hr
Sindh
282,445
Punjab
301,114
Balochistan
22,278
Islamabad
75,067
KPK
117,557
Business Recorder Logo
May 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK PM faces new questions after phone number found online

AFP 01 May 2021

LONDON: Revelations that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s personal mobile number has been circulating online for 15 years raised national security concerns Friday, amid a raft of probes into his conduct.

The phone number appeared on a press release from 2006 when Johnson was an opposition MP, and he was reportedly still using it this week.

When called on Friday, there was an automated message indicating that the phone was switched off. “Please try later, or send a text,” the message said.

British ministers are issued a government phone for official business, and receive security briefings from intelligence agencies on protecting their communications.

Johnson’s liberal sharing of his personal number with politicians, business tycoons and foreign leaders had already prompted Britain’s top civil servant to urge him to change it, according to recent reports.

Downing Street did not deny those reports. It did not immediately comment on the latest revelation, first reported by the gossip website Popbitch late on Thursday.

It comes as Johnson is under scrutiny over a lavish makeover of his Downing Street flat and over text messages he exchanged last year with both industrialist James Dyson and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Boris Johnson Mohammed bin Salman British ministers national security concerns James Dyson

UK PM faces new questions after phone number found online

Sindh detects Brazilian, South African variants

Resolution adopted by EU Parliament: Pakistan expresses disappointment

Ministries, divisions: No expenditure sans available budget, PAOs warned

Assessable customs value of MG vehicles raised by 14.5pc

Govt to lift ban on TLP?

SPI up 0.05pc WoW

Tarin for swift privatisation of SOEs

PM unveils Rs370bn uplift package for G-B

EU hits Apple with music streaming charge

Israel buries dead after Jewish pilgrim stampede kills 45

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.