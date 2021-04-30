ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,811
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
820,823
511224hr
Sindh
282,445
Punjab
301,114
Balochistan
22,278
Islamabad
75,067
KPK
117,557
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper edges towards $10,000 ahead of holiday in China

  • Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.1% at $9,895 a tonne.
  • Copper prices dipped initially on Friday, but then joined gains in other risky assets such as world stocks, which held near record highs, lifted by strong US data and the Federal Reserve's vow to support the economy.
Reuters 30 Apr 2021

LONDON: Copper crept higher on Friday, hovering just below the $10,000 level it briefly broke through a day earlier as some speculators locked in profits while others added to bullish positions.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.1% at $9,895 a tonne by 1040 GMT, extending five sessions of gains. It rose to as high as $10,008 on Thursday, close to an all-time record of $10,190 hit in February 2011.

LME copper, which has gained 27% so far in 2021, was on track for its 12th monthly gain in the last 13 months, boosted by optimism around prospects for a quick global economic recovery as well as tightening supply.

Copper prices dipped initially on Friday, but then joined gains in other risky assets such as world stocks, which held near record highs, lifted by strong US data and the Federal Reserve's vow to support the economy.

"There's been a bit of profit taking in copper, we're going into the holiday season in China," said Robert Montefusco at broker Sucden Financial.

Chinese bourses will be shut from May 3-5 for the Labour Day break while the LME will be closed on May 3 for a bank holiday.

"But people still seem to be quite bullish. There's a lot of bullish talk from the banks and trade houses about the green energy targets," Montefusco said.

Citibank said this week there's a good chance that copper could hit $12,000 a tonne over the next three to six months.

Factory activity in top metals consumer China expanded at a slower-than-expected pace in April.

The need for large amounts of scrap to meet shortages in the copper market will buttress prices near $10,000 a tonne, analysts said.

Global supply of refined zinc is expected to exceed demand by 353,000 tonnes in 2021, while the global lead market will see a surplus of 96,000 tonnes, an industry group forecast.

LME aluminium rose 0.8% to $2,436 a tonne, lead climbed 1.2% to $2,142, nickel advanced 2% to $17,605, tin added 1.8% to hit $28,995, while zinc slipped 0.1% to $2,916.50.

Copper Copper prices copper import London Metal Exchange LME copper

Copper edges towards $10,000 ahead of holiday in China

PPP's Qadir Khan Mandokhail emerges victorious in NA-249 Karachi by-election

Govt decides to form committee over TLP's plea against party ban

PSX ends April with bears dominating the bourse

Pakistan further eased investment policy to benefit investors, says FM Qureshi

Israel pilgrimage stampede kills at least 44

Palestinian polls postponed until Jerusalem voting guaranteed: Abbas

Surge in insider attacks in Afghan army as Americans prepare to go: US govt

Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally

US aid arrives in India as Covid cases explode

Balance of payment (BoP) stability: Tapping expatriates only way in absence of export boost: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters