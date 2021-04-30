World
Erdogan says he does not expect results from next UN-led Cyprus talks
- "I don't trust or believe in Greek Cypriots. They have never acted honestly," Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul. "Now it's been pushed back 2-3 months, but I again don't believe any result will be achieved, because they are not honest," he said.
30 Apr 2021
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he does not believe a United Nations-led meeting on restarting peace talks for the ethnically split Cyprus will yield results.
On Thursday, the UN and the three guarantor nations in the Mediterranean island failed to bridge disagreements to restart peace talks on Cyprus. UN chief Antonio Guterres said there would be fresh talks in two to three months.
"I don't trust or believe in Greek Cypriots. They have never acted honestly," Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul. "Now it's been pushed back 2-3 months, but I again don't believe any result will be achieved, because they are not honest," he said.
PM Khan unveils historic uplift package of Rs370 billion for Gilgit-Baltistan
Erdogan says he does not expect results from next UN-led Cyprus talks
PPP's Qadir Khan Mandokhail emerges victorious in NA-249 Karachi by-election
Govt decides to form committee over TLP's plea against party ban
PSX ends April with bears dominating the bourse
Pakistan further eased investment policy to benefit investors, says FM Qureshi
Israel pilgrimage stampede kills at least 44
Palestinian polls postponed until Jerusalem voting guaranteed: Abbas
Surge in insider attacks in Afghan army as Americans prepare to go: US govt
Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally
US aid arrives in India as Covid cases explode
Balance of payment (BoP) stability: Tapping expatriates only way in absence of export boost: PM
Read more stories
Comments