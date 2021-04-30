Hamza demands probe into Bashir Memon's allegations

LAHORE: PML-N Vice-President and Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has demanded an inquiry into the allegations of former DG FIA Bashir Memon accusing the Prime Minister of ordering a case against Supreme Court's Justice Qazi Faiz Isa.

The PML-N leader demanded immediate inquiry against the accused in the light of ex-DG FIA's allegations. He said Imran Khan is misusing his office and authority to suppress his political opponents. He said there is no doubt that 'a mafia' is ruling the country in the garb of government. He said "to intimidate an honest ex-officer is deplorable".

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021