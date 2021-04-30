ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.45%)
AVN 88.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.07%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 114.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.62%)
EPCL 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.97%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
HASCOL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.65%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
JSCL 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.73%)
KAPCO 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.88%)
KEL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
PAEL 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
PPL 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.38%)
PRL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.38%)
TRG 178.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.85%)
UNITY 31.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,818 Decreased By ▼ -26.59 (-0.55%)
BR30 24,936 Decreased By ▼ -171.98 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,863 Decreased By ▼ -196.01 (-0.44%)
KSE30 18,351 Decreased By ▼ -113.13 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

No breakthrough in Cyprus settlement talks at UN

AFP 30 Apr 2021

GENEVA: Talks with rival Cypriot leaders failed to find common ground that could pave the way towards resolving the decades-old division of Cyprus, the UN chief concluded Thursday.

The United Nations is trying to mediate a deal for the eastern Mediterranean island, nearly six decades since it first deployed peacekeepers there.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres travelled from New York to Geneva to oversee the three days of informal talks, but said they had not managed to overcome the stark differences between the Greek and Turkish Cypriot positions.

“The truth is that in the end of our efforts, we have not yet found enough common ground to allow for the resumption of formal negotiations in relation to the settlement of the Cyprus problem,” Guterres told a press conference.

“But I do not give up,” he said.

“My agenda is strictly to fight for the security and well-being of the Cypriots — of the Greek Cypriots and the Turkish Cypriots — that deserve to live in peace and prosperity together.”

The talks were attended by the Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades, the Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, and the foreign ministers of Greece, Turkey and Britain — the three guarantors of the island’s 1960 independence — plus Guterres.

The Greek Cypriots wanted to see a bizonal, bi-communal federation with political equality, while the Turkish Cypriots want a solution based on two states cooperating with each other.

“This was not an easy meeting,” Guterres concluded.

He said the two Cypriot parties, the three guarantors and the UN would meet again within two to three months, “with the objective to move in the direction of reaching common ground to allow for formal negotiations to start”.

“To square the circle is an impossibility in geometry, but it is very common in politics,” he said.

“We are determined to do everything we can... to reach positive results.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey occupied the northern third in response to a coup orchestrated by an Athens-backed junta seeking to annex the island to Greece.

The Turkish-occupied zone later declared independence, but remains heavily dependent on Ankara.

A UN-controlled buffer zone separates the breakaway state from areas controlled by EU member the Republic of Cyprus.

According to Greek Cypriot authorities, the conflict has cost some 3,000 lives, left 1,400 people missing and displaced thousands from their homes.

Antonio Guterres UNITED NATIONS Nicos Anastasiades Turkish Cypriot

No breakthrough in Cyprus settlement talks at UN

PSM sell-off process hits a snag

No GST chargeable on auction for serviceable old cars: FBR

‘Stay home, stay safe’ plan unveiled ahead of Eid

US corporations, wealthy must ‘pay their fair share’: Biden

Azhar briefed about power projects

Pakistan’s weight may remain around 0.02pc in MSCI EM

Forex reserves up $307m

Performance in SDG sectors: Pakistan lags behind its emerging market peers: IMF

Withdrawal of funds from public account of federation: Special assignment account procedure issued

Privatisation of selected PSEs: Authorities told to address legal, administrative issues

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.