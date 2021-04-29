World
Italy prolongs curbs on European travellers, imposes entry ban on Sri Lanka
- People entering Italy from other European countries face five days of quarantine and mandatory testing both before arrival and at the end of their isolation period.
29 Apr 2021
ROME: Italy on Thursday extended for 15 days COVID-19 restrictions already in place on travellers from other European countries, the health ministry said, adding that it had also imposed a ban on people coming from Sri Lanka.
People entering Italy from other European countries face five days of quarantine and mandatory testing both before arrival and at the end of their isolation period.
The government has already banned travel from India and Bangladesh because of fears of a surge of cases in the region.
Until exports increase, Pakistan need to close gap with remittances: PM
Italy prolongs curbs on European travellers, imposes entry ban on Sri Lanka
MoFA recalls Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and six others over alleged corruption charges
TLP files appeal, seeks removal of ban on party
All stakeholders must engage for comprehensive political solution to Afghan peace process: Qureshi
PM welcomes Saudi Arabia peace initiative with Iran, says it will strengthen Muslim Ummah
US says sending $100 million in Covid supplies to India
US corporations, wealthy must 'pay their fair share': Biden
Voting begins for NA-249 by-poll in Karachi
Empty seats, historic turns: Biden delivers unique speech to Congress
India posts another spike in Covid deaths, record 3,645 fatalities
Biden launches audacious middle class spending package in speech to Congress
Read more stories
Comments