ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.45%)
AVN 88.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.07%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 114.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.62%)
EPCL 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.97%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
HASCOL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.65%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
JSCL 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.73%)
KAPCO 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.88%)
KEL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
PAEL 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
PPL 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.38%)
PRL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.38%)
TRG 178.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.85%)
UNITY 31.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,818 Decreased By ▼ -26.59 (-0.55%)
BR30 24,936 Decreased By ▼ -171.98 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,863 Decreased By ▼ -196.01 (-0.44%)
KSE30 18,351 Decreased By ▼ -113.13 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Copper stabs close to $10,000/T level on Fed stimulus pledge

  • Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 1.1% to $9,983 a tonne in official trading, having risen to as high as $9,999.50 a tonne earlier in the session.
  • The last time copper rose above $10,000 was in February 2011, when it touched an all-time record of $10,190.
Reuters 29 Apr 2021

LONDON: Copper clawed higher on Thursday to just below the key $10,000 level, emboldened by promises from the US central bank to keep stimulus taps flowing and interest rates low.

The US Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it was too early to consider rolling back its emergency support amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 1.1% to $9,983 a tonne in official trading, having risen to as high as $9,999.50 a tonne earlier in the session.

The last time copper rose above $10,000 was in February 2011, when it touched an all-time record of $10,190.

"It's just a question of time that we have another go at that magical, psychological level and then that will open up an attempt to reach the record highs from 2011," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

"The underlying momentum seems to be very solid at this stage, so is the investment demand and the Fed has signalled that stimulus and low interest rates are staying for a while."

A weaker dollar also supported the industrial metals markets, making commodities priced in the US currency cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

But industrial buyers of copper were not happy. "Only mining companies and hedge funds with long positions are enjoying this price. Everyone else in the market is suffering. Specially the end users," said a copper rod maker in China.

Goldman Sachs forecast copper would average $9,675 a tonne in 2021, $11,875 a tonne in 2022 and $12,000 a tonne in 2023.

However, the Yangshan copper premium fell to $43 a tonne, its lowest since April 2017, indicating weakening demand from top consumer China as prices have leaped 29% this year.

Other metals also reached fresh peaks. LME aluminium was up 1.3% in official activity at $2,429.50 a tonne, the highest since April 2018, while zinc climbed 0.9% to $2,945, having hit the strongest since June 2018.

Tin rose 0.7% to $28,745 after hitting the highest since August 2011, while lead rose 0.7% to $2,116.50 and nickel advanced 0.2% to $17,457.

Copper prices copper production LME copper copper market copper exporter

