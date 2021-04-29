World
Germany's Scholz promises rapid action after court climate ruling
- Germany must update its climate law by the end of next year to set out how it will bring carbon emissions down nearly to zero by 2050, its top court ruled on Thursday.
29 Apr 2021
BERLIN: German Finance Ministry Olaf Scholz said he and Environment Minister Svenja Schulze had agreed that they would very rapidly propose legislation implementing Thursday's Constitutional Court ruling on a climate change law.
Germany must update its climate law by the end of next year to set out how it will bring carbon emissions down nearly to zero by 2050, its top court ruled on Thursday.
Economy Ministry Peter Altmaier promised proposals for next week.
Until exports increase, Pakistan need to close gap with remittances: PM
Germany's Scholz promises rapid action after court climate ruling
MoFA recalls Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and six others over alleged corruption charges
TLP files appeal, seeks removal of ban on party
All stakeholders must engage for comprehensive political solution to Afghan peace process: Qureshi
PM welcomes Saudi Arabia peace initiative with Iran, says it will strengthen Muslim Ummah
US says sending $100 million in Covid supplies to India
US corporations, wealthy must 'pay their fair share': Biden
Voting begins for NA-249 by-poll in Karachi
Empty seats, historic turns: Biden delivers unique speech to Congress
India posts another spike in Covid deaths, record 3,645 fatalities
Biden launches audacious middle class spending package in speech to Congress
Read more stories
Comments