Romanian unemployment rate edges down to 5.5% in March
- Unemployed workers totalled 463,940 in the European Union state in March.
29 Apr 2021
BUCHAREST: Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged down to 5.5% in March from 5.7% the previous month, the National Statistics Board (INSSE) said on Thursday.
Unemployed workers totalled 463,940 in the European Union state in March.
INSSE said the number of unemployed aged 25-74 years accounted for 75.1% of the March figure.
