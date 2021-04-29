ANL 34.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
Romanian unemployment rate edges down to 5.5% in March

  • Unemployed workers totalled 463,940 in the European Union state in March.
Reuters 29 Apr 2021

BUCHAREST: Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged down to 5.5% in March from 5.7% the previous month, the National Statistics Board (INSSE) said on Thursday.

Unemployed workers totalled 463,940 in the European Union state in March.

INSSE said the number of unemployed aged 25-74 years accounted for 75.1% of the March figure.

Romania's Romania's GDP Romania's bonds INSSE European Union state

