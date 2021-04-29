ANL 34.69 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
ASC 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
ASL 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
AVN 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.9%)
BOP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
DGKC 115.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.45%)
EPCL 51.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.49%)
FCCL 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.78%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
JSCL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 38.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.92%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
MLCF 42.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
PAEL 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
POWER 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
PPL 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TRG 180.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.47%)
UNITY 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.74%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -8.63 (-0.18%)
BR30 25,122 Increased By ▲ 14.13 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,940 Decreased By ▼ -118.71 (-0.26%)
KSE30 18,388 Decreased By ▼ -76.72 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

China launches first module for new space station

  • China launched the Tiangong-1 lab, its first prototype module intended to lay the groundwork for the permanently crewed station, in September 2011.
AFP 29 Apr 2021

BEIJING: China launched the first module of its space station on Thursday, a milestone in Beijing's ambitious plan to establish a permanent human presence in space.

Billions of dollars have been poured into space exploration as China seeks to reflect its rising global stature and growing technological might, following in the footsteps of the United States, Russia and Europe.

The Tianhe core module, which houses life support equipment and a living space for astronauts, was launched from Wenchang in China's tropical Hainan province on a Long-March 5B rocket on Thursday, state television showed.

The Tiangong space station, whose name means "Heavenly Palace", is expected to be operational in 2022 after around 11 missions to deliver more modules and assemble them in orbit.

Live footage from state broadcaster CCTV showed space programme employees cheering as the rocket powered its way through the atmosphere billowing flames from the launch site.

"A palace in the sky will no longer be just a romantic fantasy of the ancients," the TV anchor said.

The completed station will be similar to the Soviet "Mir" station that orbited Earth from the 1980s until 2001.

The Chinese space station is expected to remain in low orbit at between 400 and 450 kilometres above Earth for a lifespan of around 15 years.

The completed station, weighing little more than 90 tons, will be around a quarter the size of the International Space Station.

The station will have two other modules for scientific study and will be equipped with solar panels as well as experimental equipment including an ultracold atomic experiment apparatus, according to the Chinese Society of Astronautics.

China launched the Tiangong-1 lab, its first prototype module intended to lay the groundwork for the permanently crewed station, in September 2011.

The lab disintegrated on re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere in 2018, two years after it ceased functioning.

A second lab, the Tiangong-2, was launched into orbit in 2016.

China United States Europe dollars Wenchang 5B new space station

China launches first module for new space station

US says sending $100 million in Covid supplies to India

US corporations, wealthy must 'pay their fair share': Biden

Voting begins for NA-249 by-poll in Karachi

Empty seats, historic turns: Biden delivers unique speech to Congress

India posts another spike in Covid deaths, record 3,645 fatalities

Biden launches audacious middle class spending package in speech to Congress

Over 200 Covid-19 deaths in a day

Fiscal consolidation or economic stimulus? Country faced with difficult choice: Tarin

Fed stays the course, nods to ‘strengthened’ US recovery

Rs4bn RLNG subsidy approved for export-oriented sector: ECC forms sub-committee for payment to IPPs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters