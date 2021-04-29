World
India posts another spike in Covid deaths, record 3,645 fatalities
- The country, which is experiencing a relentless new wave of infections.
29 Apr 2021
NEW DELHI: India on Thursday recorded another 3,645 Covid-19 deaths, a new record for the country and a spike of over 350 from the previous day, according to health ministry data.
The country, which is experiencing a relentless new wave of infections, has now seen 204,832 deaths in total from the coronavirus pandemic.
PM welcomes Saudi Arabia peace initiative with Iran, says it will strengthen Muslim Ummah
India posts another spike in Covid deaths, record 3,645 fatalities
US says sending $100 million in Covid supplies to India
US corporations, wealthy must 'pay their fair share': Biden
Voting begins for NA-249 by-poll in Karachi
Empty seats, historic turns: Biden delivers unique speech to Congress
Biden launches audacious middle class spending package in speech to Congress
Over 200 Covid-19 deaths in a day
Fiscal consolidation or economic stimulus? Country faced with difficult choice: Tarin
Fed stays the course, nods to ‘strengthened’ US recovery
Rs4bn RLNG subsidy approved for export-oriented sector: ECC forms sub-committee for payment to IPPs
Read more stories
Comments