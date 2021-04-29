ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
ASC 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 51.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
FFL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.35%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
JSCL 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.32%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.92%)
MLCF 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.43%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.09%)
PRL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 177.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.38%)
UNITY 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,844 Decreased By ▼ -21.14 (-0.43%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -118.65 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,059 Decreased By ▼ -233.75 (-0.52%)
KSE30 18,464 Decreased By ▼ -115.86 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Relentless new wave sends India Covid death toll past 200,000

AFP 29 Apr 2021

NEW DELHI: India’s coronavirus death toll shot past 200,000 Wednesday as a relentless wave of new cases swamped hospitals and sent desperate families out into the streets of the capital in search of oxygen supplies and medicine.

Infection and death rates are soaring in the vast country of 1.3 billion people, in contrast with the United States and some European nations which are taking tentative steps back towards normal life.

The virus has now killed more than 3.1 million people worldwide, with India driving the latest surge, recording 360,000 new infections — a global record — and more than 3,000 deaths on Wednesday. Offering a glimmer hope, the co-founder of BioNTech — which developed a Covid-19 vaccine with Pfizer — said he is confident the shot works against the variant that is plaguing India.

In the capital New Delhi, car parks have been converted to crematoriums and the soaring body count has sparked a shortage of wood for funeral pyres.

Desperate relatives of the sick are crowding outside hospitals and pharmacies in search of treatment and medicines, often in vain.

Arriving in cars, rickshaws and ambulances, patients and their families desperate for oxygen flocked to a tent outside a Sikh place of worship on the outskirts of the capital this week.

Despite the rising cases, on Tuesday around 25,000 people took part in the final bathing day at the Kumbh Mela religious gathering in the northern town of Haridwar, drawn to the banks of the Ganges by an “auspicious” full moon, festival official Harbeer Singh told AFP. The gathering has attracted millions of pilgrims, mostly without masks, sparking criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist government for allowing it to go ahead.

Many nations have rushed to help, sending desperately needed oxygen and aid.

As part of the global effort, Singapore said Wednesday it had sent two plane-loads of oxygen supplies, and Germany will deliver 120 ventilators and plans to set up oxygen production. Russia said it was sending emergency help to the country — including oxygen support, ventilators and medicine — while Switzerland was sending $1 million (827,000 euros) in aid for hospitals. India also appears to be a leading contender for some of the millions of AstraZeneca vaccine doses the United States has said it will export.

And Ugur Sahin, the co-founder of BioNTech, said the vaccine his company jointly developed with Pfizer appears to protect against the Indian variant. “We are still testing the Indian variant, but the Indian variant has mutations that we have already tested for and which our vaccine works against, so I am confident,” said Sahin.

The lifting of measures follow similar moves in Italy, Portugal and Switzerland that have recently peeled back restrictions — even as governments scramble to roll out much-needed vaccines. The European Union is eager to speed up its sluggish immunisation drive after it sued the British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca for allegedly breaking their purchase agreement.

The EU and the pharmaceutical giant are set to meet in court on May 26, a Belgian court said Wednesday.

Narendra Modi BioNTech covid vaccine European nations Covid death toll oxygen supplies

Relentless new wave sends India Covid death toll past 200,000

Fiscal consolidation or economic stimulus? Country faced with difficult choice: Tarin

Fed stays the course, nods to ‘strengthened’ US recovery

Rs4bn RLNG subsidy approved for export-oriented sector: ECC forms sub-committee for payment to IPPs

ADB projects 2pc growth, 8.7pc inflation

Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line Project: PMLTC-PPIB- NTDC agreement amended

Fiscal balances worsened across MENAP: IMF

Pakistan, China, others to build emergency supplies reserve

Pakistan will progress if underprivileged areas are brought into mainstream, says PM

Bank holiday

PM reaches out to Balochistan youth

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.