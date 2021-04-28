World
ECB's Lagarde sees 1st COVID jab reaching 70pc of euro zone by June
- "By all accounts it seems that (by) the end of June, about 70% of the population should be vaccinated at least with the first jab," Lagarde told an online event.
FRANKFURT: European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday she expected 70% of the euro zone's population to have received the first dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 by the end of June.
"By all accounts it seems that (by) the end of June, about 70% of the population should be vaccinated at least with the first jab," Lagarde told an online event.
