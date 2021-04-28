ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
Huawei and Prince DFSK team up to bring Seres SF5 to Pakistan

  • The SF5 is a hybrid SUV available in two powertrain options, a 2-Wheel-Drive (2WD) option that is powered by a single electric motor, and an All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) option with two electric motors.
  • This premium C-Segment compact crossover SUV debuted at the 2019 Guangzhou Motor Show in China.
Syed Ahmed 28 Apr 2021

Telecomm giant Huawei is eyeing a different road to expansion in the future; one that literally involves cars. The Chinese telecom equipment manufacturer is pairing up with Prince DFSK to launch a new SUV, SF5. Prince DFSK’s Facebook page suggests that the car could be hitting the roads of Pakistan soon.

The new SUV is a product of Seres, an Electric Vehicle (EV) company owned by the Chongqing Sokon Industry Group, the founder of DFSK. This premium C-Segment compact crossover SUV debuted at the 2019 Guangzhou Motor Show in China. The SF5 is a hybrid SUV available in two powertrain options, a 2-Wheel-Drive (2WD) option that is powered by a single electric motor, and an All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) option with two electric motors.

The DriveOne electric motors, co-developed by Huawei, are accompanied by a DFSK-sourced 1.5-liter 4-cylinder engine that acts as a secondary power source for the battery pack and makes 116 hp. As per reports, the two electric motors and the engine generate a combined output of 551 hp and 820 Nm of torque. This allows the SF5 to go from a stand-still to 100 km/h in about 4.7 seconds.

The electric motors alone have a range of 180 km. When paired with the engine, the SF5 has a combined range of over 1000 km which may vary depending on how the vehicle is driven.

That’s not all, being manufactured in collaboration with one of the world’s most prolific tech giants, the SF5 is said to be loaded with advanced features such as;

  • The massive portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment
  • Digital instrument cluster
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Ambient lighting
  • Heated and ventilated seats
  • Seat massager
  • Premium 11-speaker audio system
  • ‘L2+’ autonomous driving capabilities
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Low-speed traffic assist
  • Forward collision warning
  • Automatic emergency braking
  • Lane-keep assist

Price Details

Price details and when this SUV will be launched in Pakistan are not yet known. However, an impressive package is bound to come with an impressive price tag.

In China, the price of the SF5 starts from 278,000 Yuan (PKR 6.65 million) and goes up to 458,000 Yuan (PKR 10.95 million). Which is quite a bit for a compact crossover SUV. Although the SUV has arguably been priced in a market competitive fashion.

