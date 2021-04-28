ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
ASC 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 51.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
FFL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.35%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
JSCL 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.32%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.92%)
MLCF 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.43%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.09%)
PRL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 177.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.38%)
UNITY 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,844 Decreased By ▼ -21.14 (-0.43%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -118.65 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,059 Decreased By ▼ -233.75 (-0.52%)
KSE30 18,464 Decreased By ▼ -115.86 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Tunisian hospitals buckle under COVID crisis

  • Dressed in a full protective suit, with only the band of her face between her mask and hair cap exposed, nurse Soumaya Ben Dhabou said the demand for oxygen and intensive care treatment was growing.
  • The government this month closed schools and put car traffic under a 7pm curfew, while leaving the overall curfew of 10pm unchanged, though more restrictions have been discussed.
Reuters 28 Apr 2021

TUNIS: The medics at Abderahmen Mami hospital in Tunis are part of a health system pushed to its limit, with intensive care wards filled by a new surge in COVID-19 cases that has outstripped a vaccination campaign limited by short supplies.

Last week one of the government's scientific advisers warned the health system was on the brink of collapse, with between 90-110 new patients in need of hospitalisation each day. Tunisia has only about 500 intensive care beds.

Dressed in a full protective suit, with only the band of her face between her mask and hair cap exposed, nurse Soumaya Ben Dhabou said the demand for oxygen and intensive care treatment was growing.

"The beds we have are full and we do not have vacancies," Ben Dhabou added.

She and other medics at Abderahmen Mami, in the capital's Ariana district, were working flat out this week, tending to intubated patients in its 20 intensive care beds, their chests slowly rising and falling to the backdrop of beeping machines.

Jalila Ben Khalil, a member of the government's scientific committee, who last week warned of a collapse in Tunisia's healthcare system, said the state should declare a health emergency and implement new measures.

The government this month closed schools and put car traffic under a 7pm curfew, while leaving the overall curfew of 10pm unchanged, though more restrictions have been discussed.

When the global pandemic hit last year, the government locked down the country for two months, delaying the arrival of a COVID-19 surge until the autumn but at a heavy cost for a poor, indebted economy.

As the latest wave has overwhelmed hospitals, the profile of patients is younger and includes more of those without chronic diseases, Ben Dhabou said. "After a year of fighting the virus, the medical and paramedical staff are exhausted," she added.

Tunisia is receiving vaccinations through the World Health Organisation's COVAX scheme, but the rate of delivery is slow. At a vaccination centre this week, elderly people sat waiting for their jab.

About 300,000 people have been vaccinated so far from the total population of 12 million, with about 13,000 jabs administered each day.

COVID19 lockdown COVID19 deaths COVID19 crisis Tunisian hospitals

Tunisian hospitals buckle under COVID crisis

Pakistan considering imported oxygen from China, Iran if 'need arises': Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan's economy projected to rebound this year: ADB

Rouhani says leak sought to sow 'discord' amid Iran nuclear talks

Farrukh Habib to take oath as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting tomorrow

White House considering intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 0.1mn people in a single day

Govt to impose two-week lockdown in 20 cities after surge in COVID-19 infections

Pakistan understands it will face grave consequences in case of civil war in Afghanistan: Khalilzad

Pakistan reports highest daily death toll after 201 die from coronavirus

Iran's Zarif says favours 'adjustment' between military, diplomatic spheres

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters