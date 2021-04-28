World
EU legal case against AstraZeneca begins in Brussels court
- The proceedings are public, will be made up of two hearings, and conducted under an emergency procedure.
28 Apr 2021
BRUSSELS: The European Commission's legal proceedings against Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca over vaccine supplies began at the Brussels Court of First Instance on Wednesday.
The Commission, the European Union's executive, launched the proceedings accusing the company of failing to fulfil its contract for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines, and for not having a "reliable" plan to ensure timely deliveries.
The proceedings are public, will be made up of two hearings, and conducted under an emergency procedure, which means they could be concluded in a matter of weeks, the Commission said.
