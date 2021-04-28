ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.21%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.32%)
ASL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
AVN 89.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.67%)
BOP 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.77%)
HASCOL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
HUBC 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
JSCL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.94%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
MLCF 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
PAEL 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
POWER 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
PPL 83.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.82%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 40.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
TRG 179.36 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.72%)
UNITY 31.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
BR100 4,866 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.02%)
BR30 25,237 Increased By ▲ 10.82 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,203 Decreased By ▼ -89.53 (-0.2%)
KSE30 18,532 Decreased By ▼ -47.85 (-0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Apr 28, 2021
CBOT corn may test resistance at $6.93

  • A break below $6.76-1/4 could open the way towards $6.49.
Reuters 28 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT May corn may test a resistance at $6.93 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $7.07-1/4.

The contract has stabilised around a support at $6.76-1/4. The stabilisation suggests the completion of the first part of the correction from $7.20-1/2.

The second part, driven by a wave b, is developing towards $7.07-1/4. It must be noted that this wave b may travel to $7.20-1/2.

A break below $6.76-1/4 could open the way towards $6.49.

On the daily chart, the long-shadowed shooting star on Tuesday marks the start of a correction which may last a few days.

Most likely, this correction will be confined in the range of $6.72-1/4 to $7.25-1/4.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

