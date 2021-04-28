ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
EU adopts strategy on sending irregular migrants back

AFP 28 Apr 2021

BRUSSELS: The EU is looking to plug a big gap in migration policy by boosting measures to have irregular migrants voluntarily returned to their countries under a strategy adopted on Tuesday.

Controversially, the European Commission’s plan on return and reintegration puts the EU’s border agency Frontex at its heart, despite multiple news reports and NGO allegations of rights abuses by its officers — the bloc’s first uniformed force.

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson defended the agency’s role from the cloud that lingers over it.

She told a media conference that, while “shortcomings” had been identified, an inquiry by Frontex’s board had concluded last month “that the agency was not involved in this type of activity”.

She added that the border agency was “very well placed” to help EU member states to encourage migrants with no right to stay to return to their countries of origin.

Frontex will “grow with these new tasks”, Johansson said, with the aim of “protecting our borders, and our fundamental rights to manage migration, and to make Europe a secure area”.

The commission vice-president tasked with protecting the “European way of life”, Margaritis Schinas, said “we will not accept this Frontex bashing”.

He emphasised that “it’s already part of their job” to oversee migrant returns and “we expect of them to continue doing (so) under European humane and values driven procedures”.

